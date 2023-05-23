BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets and passes to the 9th annual Bentonville Film Festival are on sale now, offering new ways to experience the festival unlike in years past. Bentonville Film Festival will take place throughout Bentonville during June 13 – 18, 2023, with on-demand streaming through June 25.

“This year, we are offering three new passes to Bentonville Film Festival that will enhance the community’s experience and provide a unique experience for every kind of festival goer,” President of BFFFoundation and Bentonville Film Festival, Wendy Guerrero, said. “Whether this is your first-time attending Bentonville Film Festival or your ninth, there will be something new for you to enjoy along with our festival staples, including Geena & Friends, free festival village screenings, and so much more.”

According to the release, this year’s robust lineup includes a variety of films featuring household names including Emilio Estevez, Matthew Modine, Sean Astin, and Ken Jeong. In addition to over 70 film screenings, pass holders can participate in panels that challenge industry norms, conversations that emphasize independent artists in the art of film, storytelling, and technology; curated studio spotlight films with celebrity conversations.

Bentonville Film Festival goers can choose from three different pass tiers, which are on sale now:

On Demand Film Pass | $175: This tier provides On Demand access to festival competition films, documentaries, episodics, shorts, panels, and Spotlight films (13 days). On Demand Film Pass holders also receive On Demand access to Special Virtual Events.

All Festival Pass | $375: The All Festival Pass includes 25 ticket allocations for festival screenings and panels; admission to BFF headquarters at the Meteor Guitar Gallery; admission to select in-person and virtual events during the festival; On Demand access to festival competition films, documentaries, episodics, shorts, panels, and Spotlight films (13 days); Two (2) tickets to the BFF2023 Opening Film; and Two (2) tickets to the BFF2023 Awards Gala.

Foundation Festival Pass | $1,000: Thirty-five (35) ticket allocation for festival screenings and panels throughout NWA; admission to BFF Headquarters at the Meteor Guitar Gallery; admission to select in-person and virtual events during the festival; On Demand Access to festival competition films, documentaries, episodics, shorts, panels, and Spotlight films (13 days); Two (2) tickets to the BFF2023 Opening Film; and Two (2) tickets to the BFF2023 Awards Gala; One (1) complimentary Community Membership; and $350 Tax Deductible.

Individual Tickets | $15: An individual ticket allows participants to pick a film screening to attend, without the benefits offered with a festival pass. Tickets to the opening night film screening of A Great Divide can be purchased here.

Bentonville Film Festival is dedicated to championing women, persons with disabilities, non-binary, LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, and API voices in media and entertainment. To learn more, please visit the BFFFoundation website.