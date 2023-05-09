BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival reveals its 2023 program on May 9.

In the festival’s 9th year, it will have more than 75 films over five days.

It kicks off with a community bike ride that ends at the Thaden School theatre for a viewing of the festival’s spotlight film “Hard Miles” which is directed by Bentonville High School graduate R.J. Daniel Hanna.

The president of the festival Wendy Geurrero says it will have international films as well.

“We’re bringing films here from all over the world. Some of them are world premieres. Some have played at other festivals like Tribeca, or Sundance or South by Southwest, so you can really see a lot of those buzzy titles and a lot of new titles here at the Bentonville Film Festival,” said Geurrero.

The film festival will take place from June 13-18. Passes are on sale now and can be found here.