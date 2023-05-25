BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — BFFoundation, in collaboration with founding partner, Walmart, and presenting partner, Coca-Cola, announced an expanded 2023 experience lineup that continues to set the standard for inclusion and advancing diversity in the media and entertainment industry.

According to the press release, starting from June 13-18, attendees from all over the globe will travel to Northwest Arkansas where a culturally rich community, world-class outdoor adventure, fine art, music, tech innovation, and a vibrant dining scene converge. Bentonville has become a hub where people come to listen in on intimate conversations between celebrities, filmmakers, industry executives, and thought leaders.

In partnership with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, panel discussion topics will encompass crucial themes such as maternal health, women’s entrepreneurship, and body representation in media.

Additionally, the Bentonville Film Festival is expanding its community outdoor theater to include a unique dining experience in partnership with Golden West Food Group.

“Now, more than ever, we see a demand for the storytelling we have been championing over the last nine years,” says Geena Davis, Bentonville Film Festival Chair. “We are so proud to continue in the bold and vital work that makes BFF unique. This year’s film directors are 70% Female, 60% BIPOC/AAPI, and 52 % LGBTQIA+”.

The 2023 Bentonville Film Festival confirmed programming includes:

Giving Birth in America: Arkansas – Film Screening and Panel

Breaking Down Barriers: Women Investing in Women

Rolling Canvas: A Cinematic Art Bike Adventure

Geena and Friends

Sony Pictures Presents: Spider-Man™: Across the Spider-Verse Screening and Q&A

“Best of Fests” Spotlight Films presented by The Harnisch Foundation

Awards Gala

The press release also mentions the conversation with Gracie’s Corner – Empowering & Educating Children From Diverse Backgrounds, a special family-focused conversation with the creators of Gracie’s Corner with a free outdoor live performance.

In addition, other studio exclusives, world premieres, and advance screenings include: