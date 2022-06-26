BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival wraps up its 8th year of highlighting women and diverse voices in film with an exclusive preview of the upcoming film “Where the Crawdads Sing.”

The movie based on the best-selling book is about the struggles of a young woman growing up in North Carolina in the 1950s after her she is abandoned by her parents. She eventually falls in love with a young man who abuses her after she tries to end the relationship. The man she fell in love with is later found dead and she is accused of his murder, according to a press release. Reese Witherspoon stars in the movie.

A conversation with Director Olivia Newman, producer Elizabeth Gabler and author Delia Owens discussed the film after the exclusive showing.

Films are still available virtually until July 3. You can find watch them here.