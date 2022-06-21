BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Bentonville Film Festival is returning as a partially in-person event this year.

Starting June 22nd and continuing through the 26th, the in-person portion of the film festival will be focusing on work that “champions women and diverse voices.” The festival will feature screenings, and live panel discussions with the artists who put the pieces together. Though the festival is returning to in-person attendance for the dates mentioned above, you can also attend virtually during this time. The festival then continues virtually beyond June 26th, until the 3rd of July.

Tickets for the festival are $175 dollars for a virtual pass including all dates, $250 dollars for the in-person events, and $375 dollars for both. You can find more details on what these passes include, and instructions for how to purchase them, on the film festival’s website.