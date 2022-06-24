BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 8th annual Bentonville Film Festival is underway this June, and will continue through the weekend in-person and online.

From now through June 26th, the in-person portion of the film festival will be focusing on work that “champions women and diverse voices.” The festival will feature screenings, and live panel discussions with the artists who put the pieces together. Though the festival is returning to in-person attendance for events this week and into the weekend, you can also attend virtually during this time. The festival then continues virtually beyond June 26th, until the 3rd of July.

Tickets for the festival are $175 dollars for a virtual pass including all dates, $250 dollars for the in-person events, and $375 dollars for both. You can find more details on what these passes include, and instructions for how to purchase them, on the film festival’s website.