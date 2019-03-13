Bentonville Officials Approve Money for Trail Crossing Lights

Drivers in Bentonville will soon get a bright warning as they approach certain crosswalks.

The City Council approved $249,000 Tuesday to install flashing lights at trail crossings on busy roads.

A total of three warning signs will be installed.

They’ll be located at 21st Street on the Razorback Greenway, Southeast E Street on Members Mark Trail and on Moberly Drive where Members Mark Trail meets Moberly Trail.

“This is purely a proactive move for us that we’re trying to keep our trails as safe as we can for the users,” said David Wright, Bentonville Parks and Recreation director.

No word yet on when those warning signs will be installed.