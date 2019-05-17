Centerton aims to improve trail system

The city of Centerton wants to be more pedestrian friendly.

The city held a public input meeting on Thursday to discuss updates to its “Master Street Plan.” Officials say the plan will help ease current traffic congestion and identify future trails to accomodate cyclists and pedestrians.

“I’d like to see the communities be connected around here with bike trails for sure, and I see a lot of the kids in the community walking around,” said Centerton resident Bob Horick. “I’d rather see them off the roads and in safer positions.”

The plan also aims to connect the Centerton trails to the overall Northwest Arkansas trail system.