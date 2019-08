Residents are encouraged to share their thoughts with city officials

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA) — Proposed updates to the master bike and trails plans are being shared with residents.

City officials said ideas in the plan will help the city with current traffic issues and identifies future trails to accommodate bicyclists and pedestrians.

They want to connect Centerton trails to the NWA trail system.

