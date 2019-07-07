Cyclists work to repair Kessler bike trails

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The Northwest Arkansas cycling community is coming together to preserve bike trails on Mount Kessler.

Volunteers with the Ozark Off-Road Cyclists Organization (OORC) spent Saturday morning repairing trails after heavy rainfall and improper use by hikers, bikers and birdwatchers damaged them.

In 2016, the City of Fayetteville approved a Trails Master Plan for Kessler Mountain, calling for the addition of several trails and other improvements.

The next year, the OORC received funding to preserve over a mile of trails, which the community can help with through volunteering.

The Kessler Campaign is seeking to raise $125,000 to fund new, multi-use trails on Kessler Mountain and add an additional 40-acres to the Kessler Mountain Regional Park.

“Kessler’s a gem. It’s like you’re out in the country, but you’re five minutes from downtown. It’s great,” said Rob Reno, trails coordinator.

If you can’t volunteer but you’d like to support the Kessler Campaign, click here.