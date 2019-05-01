Fayetteville students create arm implement to help younger student ride bike

Two pre-engineering students at Fayetteville High School gave a classmate quite the gift. 

When students Bradshaw Cate and Jane Ballinger found out that a younger student was having a hard time balancing on his bike because of an arm deformity, they wanted to help.

Cate and Ballinger met with 8-year-old Ben Travis and his mother, who is a teacher at the high school, several times.

They exchanged ideas and finally created a device to hold Ben’s arm up on the bicycle.

“I feel happy and glad that they helped me, and I really enjoy having my new arm and making two new friends,” Travis said.

This is the first time the students have done a project like this and they are thankful for the opportunity to help Ben. 

