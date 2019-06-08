First Monument Trail opens in Rogers

A premier destination for mountain biking and hiking was unveiled today in Rogers.

A 17-mile trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area is the first in a collection of ‘Monument Trails’ that will open at locations around the state.

Most of the trail was built by hand and took 14 months to complete.

It’s a joint venture between Arkansas State Parks, the Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation, and the Walton Family Foundation.

Suzanne Grobmyer, executive director of Arkansas Parks and Recreation, says the goal is to merge world-class riding and hiking for all skill levels with architecture and art.

“No matter what skill-set or age, you’re able to come and enjoy the trail system. It’s also worth something to travel,” said Grobmyer. “If you’re going to go the extra distance to travel a state park, you’re going to have at least ten miles of trail to enjoy.”

The trail open to the public Saturday, June 8, at 9 a.m.

The opening will feature guided rides, hikes, bike demos, and food trucks.