Biker Makes Daring Jump out of Helicopter

There are some new flavors on the horizon for M&M heading to retailers this week. There are three new limited edition flavors of peanut M&M’s, Thai Coconut, English Toffee, and Mexican Jalapeno. Fans can vote once a day until May 17 for their favorite flavor. There’s also a chance to win a trip to all three countries inspired by the new flavors…England, Thailand and Mexico. The flavor with the most votes will be announced in August and become a permanent item on store shelves.

Here’s something to get your adrenaline going. A Scottish BMX rider took his courage to dizzying new heights as he faced his fears and leaped out of a helicopter and onto the helipad of the iconic Dubai coast. He had to face his fear of heights for the jump and knew he couldn’t take too long as the chopper set itself up above a ramp on the helipad. The biker jumped 14 feet from the chopper and onto a 12 foot ramp before another 30 foot drop onto the red carpet that led him into a hotel.

Rumors circulating on Twitter revealed what were believed to be the results of the 2019 Grammy Awards show. An alleged hacker posted the list of winners they say came from the recording academy’s official site. The academy quickly shutting speculation down saying there is “no legitimacy to this.” The list alleging Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper would take home “Song of the Year” for “Shallow”, and Beyonce and JayZ would have potentially taken “Best R & B” album for “The Carters.” We’ll have to wait and see the actual results on Sunday February 10 and see how close these rumors are to the real thing.

Cue the cuteness for this next story. Two manatees at an aquarium in Florida have made their Super Bowl 53 predictions. Hugh and Buffett have made their picks and it’s a split decision. Buffett likes the New England Patriots chances of winning their 6th championship, while Hugh is counting on the L.A. Rams to take home the Lombardi trophy. Both Hugh and Buffet have been making Super Bowl predictions for 12 years now. Buffet holds a 9 and 2 record and Hugh trails him at 6 and 5.