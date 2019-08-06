Hundreds of bicycles given to NWA residents in need

A local non-profit agency and bicycle companies joined to help others

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A local non-profit donated hundreds of bikes to those in need.

Diva and Dude Community Outreach Program and bicycle companies teamed in Rogers Monday morning, Aug. 5, to give away hundreds of free bikes to Northwest Arkansas residents.

The program helps at-risk people and families in several ways. At-risk individuals are people with access and functional needs

Carla Thompson with Diva and Dude Community Outreach Program said the program gives people needed tools to live on their own.

The group is partnered with Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Krystal Weldon-Carlson, volunteer and recipient said, “I’ve been very blessed to have gotten a job with Diva-and-Dude Outreach Program.

Weldon-Carlson spent 19 months in a community jail and was recently released.

She was one of the recipients of the bicycles.