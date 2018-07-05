Hundreds of Bikers to Race for Their Share of $50,000

NORTHWEST, Ark. (KNWA) — Hundreds of cyclists will be competing for their share of $50,000 in the third annual Natural State Criterium Series.

A criterium, or crit, is a bicycle race that happens on a closed race course on streets, anywhere from a half mile to a mile. Both professional and amateur bikers from over 25 states will participate in the race starting in downtown Bentonville the first day, Rogers the second day and Springdale the third.

Paxton Roberts, executive director of the event’s sponsor BikeNWA, says the race will be great exposure for Northwest Arkansas.

“For us, what’s really special is it allows us to display the downtown areas,” Roberts said. “You know we’ve spent so much money over the last few years investing in downtown and revitalizing.

Roberts also said the event will be spectator friendly. People will have the opportunity to enjoy food trucks, beer gardens and live music while watching the race. For those who want to be more hands on, click here to sign up as a volunteer.