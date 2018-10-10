Jones Center to Host International Bicycle Competition

Professionals from all across the world will be coming on Saturday to the Northwest Arkansas area for an international bicycle competition.

The Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Finals will be held at the Jones Center campus located in downtown Springdale, according to a news release.

“We are both excited and honored to partner with Velosolutions and Red Bull to bring this inaugural event to Northwest Arkansas here on The Jones Center campus. This event will give riders the opportunity to compete for the World Championship Title and experience some of North America’s finest trails,” said Mike Gilbert, Jones Trust Chief Operating Officer.

On Friday, riders will have the last chance to qualify for the competition, according to a news release.

Here is a full schedule for Saturday’s events:

9:00 am – 12:00 pm Free practice World Final riders + DJ

12:00 pm – 12:30 pm World Champion Kenny Belaey Trials Show

12:30 pm – 12:45 pm Riders briefing

12:45 pm – 1:00 pm Opening ceremony

1:00 pm – 3:30 pm Qualifying World Final

3:30 pm – 4:00 pm World Champion Kenny Belaey Trials 2nd Show

4:00 pm – 4:30 pm Red Bull DJ Party

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm Knock out heat finals

6:30 pm – 7:00 pm Award Ceremony

8:00 pm – 11:00 pm AFTER-PARTY for riders and VIP’s

For more information on the Red Bull Pump Track World Championship Finals, click here.