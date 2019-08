The Square 2 Square Bike Ride is this weekend, Saturday, September 15, as rider will bike from the Bentonville Square to the Fayetteville Square.

Phat Tire Bicycle Shop in Springdale runs along the Razorback Greenway and will offer complementary services on tire checks, chains & brakes.

On Friday, KNWA’s Chris Frye stopped by Phat Tire to talk more about safety, equipment, bike preparedness and trail etiquette.

