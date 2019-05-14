Monument Trails set to open at Hobbs State Park

One of the first multimillion-dollar mountain bike trails in the Natural State is set to open at Hobbs State Park.

Monument Trails, a collection of destination mountain biking trails, will open in several state parks starting this summer.

The trail built at Hobbs State Park will be one of the first to officially open. The Monument Trails are a collaborative effort by the Arkansas Parks & Recreation Foundation and Arkansas State Parks. The trail at Hobbs State Park was funded by a $2 million grant from the Walton Family Foundation.

The trails are being designed for biking, camping, fishing and hiking and have built-in stopping points and installations that highlight the state parks.

Right now work is underway to develop designs for future trail systems at Devil’s Den state park in Northwest Arkansas, Pinnacle Mountain State Park in Little Rock and Mount Nebo State Park in Dardanelle.