Nearly 100 Bikers Competed in Lowell Mudtown Regional Qualifier BMX Race

LOWELL, Ark. (KFTA) — Nearly 100 BMX riders showed up in Lowell today to compete in a regional race series.

It was all part of the Mudtown Regional Qualifier BMX Race held at War Neal Park in Lowell.

Racers were out in full force hitting the dirt tracks to see who will be advancing in the race series.

Ian McCauley, BMX biker, said he’ll be happy no matter the results.

“It’s not the biggest sport in Arkansas, its gigantic in California. But just getting everyone to come together, it’s always good,” McCauley said.

The Gold Cup Championship Race for this series will be held in New Orleans.