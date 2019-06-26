New entertainment venue to open by Frisco Trail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA)– In Fayetteville, a gravel and grass lot at the end of Frisco Trail is in the process of being transformed into a new entertainment venue.

Stretching just about an acre, Prairie Street Live will soon be filled with food trucks, a bar, and live music for locals to enjoy both during the week and the weekend.

The trailside venue is just waiting on an alcohol license to open for business, then a conditional use permit to open for live events.

Fayetteville City Planner Jonathan Curth said things like this are vital in bringing together the Northwest Arkansas Community.

He said, “Having spaces like this, it’s very important to keep an area vibrant, to keep people interested in going out, getting to know their neighbors, not being isolated in their subdivisions or houses.“