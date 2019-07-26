New mountain biking trail opens at Mt. Nebo

DARDANELLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The first phase of a new, “world-class” seven-mile mountain biking trail will open Saturday, July 27, at Mount Nebo State Park.

The family-friendly trail is the second Monument Trail to open. The first was at Hobbs State Park in Rogers.

“Monument Trails are a project of the recently-established nonprofit organization Arkansas Parks and Recreation Foundation (APRF). The foundation is funded through private donations and grants,” reports our partner Talk Business & Politics.

The Walton Family Foundation provided a $519,000 grant to Arkansas Parks and Recreation for the construction of the first phase of the trail at Mt. Nebo.

“The new Mount Nebo trails will be approachable for riders from around Arkansas and beyond, but the first phase features big, beautiful berms and optional advanced gaps and jumps,” said Amber Chambers, the trail project manager for the Arkansas Parks & Recreation Foundation.

The second phase of the trail at Mount Nebo was recently approved and will be 17 miles and have more features, a news release states, according to Arkansas Parks and Recreation.