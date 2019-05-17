Professional stunt cyclist promotes National Bike to Work Day in NWA

The Department of Health and Human Services recommends at least two and a half hours of exercise every week. Biking to work is a good way to get that in.

On Friday (May 17), professional stunt Schwinn cyclist, Chris Clark was in northwest Arkansas to promote Bike to Work Day.

Clark travels all around the country talking about the sport and said this area is one of the best places for biking.

“When you’ve got trails like you have in this area, it’s easy to get out there and kind of forget that you’re exercising, forget that you’re doing something active and just focus on what’s around you,” Clark said.

Cyclist Layton Davis is retired now but said biking to work nowadays is more convenient.

“Some places you have to pay to park and when you have to pay to park, parking is a premium. You can chain a bicycle up just about anywhere,” Davis said.

For a map to local trails, click here.