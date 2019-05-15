Ribbon cut on first phase of Dean’s Trail

Cyclists and joggers will have more trails to explore soon.

A ribbon cutting was held at Parsons Stadium in Springdale Wednesday for phase one of Dean’s Trail.

When the trail is completed, it will be five miles of lighted trails along the east side of Springdale that starts at the Jones Center and will connect the Shiloh Trail to Lake Fayetteville.

“It’s actually an alternative route for the Greenway,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. “It’ll be a little more rural than some of the Greenway where it runs through Springdale, and so I’ll think it’ll be a great option for folks who ride the Greenway off on north and south. It’s a great north, south option.”

Sprouse that phase two will include a tunnel under Highway 412 and that designs for phase three should take place in 2020.