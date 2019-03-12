Rogers Increases Trail Safety with Improvement Projects

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA)– The city of Rogers is wrapping up a series of projects to ramp up safety and connectivity on its bike trails.

A trail that connects the Razorback Greenway to the Promenade is one of the newest additions to the Rogers trail system.

It’s one of seven trail locations the city chose to improve.

Some of the other locations include S. 52nd St., the Greens at Blossom Way and the Rife Medical Underpass Clearance.

The Walton Family Foundation provided a little over $1 million for these projects through a grant to fix things like hair-pin turns that could pose potential dangers to cyclists riding the trails.

Ben Cline, the Public Relations Manager for the City of Rogers, said it’s important to invest in this aspect of the community.

“Trails do so much for the economy here in the city and they do so much for the quality of life so it’s best that we can get these grants, and we’re very grateful for them to be able to put out the best product possible here in Rogers,” said Cline.

Cline said all seven projects should wrap up sometime between a few weeks and a month.