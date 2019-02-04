VeoRide to Roll Out More Electric-Assist Bikes in Fayetteville

The VeoRide electric-assist bike fleet in Fayetteville is about to grow significantly.

“VeoRide’s University of Arkansas and Fayetteville program, the state’s largest bikeshare, is tripling its fleet of electric-assist bikes,” according to a City of Fayetteville news release.

That means the program is adding 150 new electric-assist bikes, according to the news release.

The program was launched in Fayetteville this past September with an introductory fleet of 290 customized, non-electric 7-speed bikes and 50 standard second-generation e-assist bikes.

High customer demand prompted the expansion.

“Users have taken more than 35,000 rides on VeoRide bikes in Fayetteville since the program launched,” the news release states. “According to VeoRide’s usage data, the e-assist bikes have been checked out at three times the rate of the non-electric bikes.”

Customized e-bikes are available on the VeoRide app, which also allows riders to access the pedal bikes.

Renting an e-bike costs $1 to unlock and $0.10 a minute. Users without a smart phone can contact VeoRide to receive an RFID card that can be used to unlock the bikes.



The new e-assist bikes will be rolled out in Fayetteville over the next two weeks as the bikes are inspected, charged and distributed to bike-share hub locations. Click here to see hub locations.



A free public test ride and demo event will be held alongside the Frisco Trail section of the Razorback Regional Greenway, 550 W. Dickson St., from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday.