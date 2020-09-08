Doing Good: 62 kids waiting for a mentor at Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWA

The long wait list has forced the organization to put a pause on signing up more boys.

Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — Dozens of boys are on a wait-list for a big brother and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas is hoping more men will step up and mentor these kids.

“My dad has been a big mentor to me. I’ve had many mentors in my life, so it’s always been in the back of my mind,” he said.

Now it is at the forefront. Ellis decided to sign up to be a Big Brother with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas.

“This is such a critical time in their life. This is where they’re developing. This is where they’re learning all the valuable lessons in how to be a good citizen,” Ellis said.

His decision could not have come at a better time.

“We’re getting kids enrolled as they head back to school,” Community Engagement Manager with Big Brothers Big Sisters of NWA Jennifer Janda said.

Janda sisters said 62 kids are on a waiting list for a big. 58 of them are boys.

“For the first time ever in our 25 year history, we’ve had to halt enrollment for new little boys because volunteers dropped off so significantly when COVID first started,” Janda said.

Even with the pandemic, there are so many ways to connect with your little.

“Some of our bigs and littles are doing zoom meetings. And then some are doing social distance activities like bike rides, picnics in the driveway,” Janda said.

These simple hang outs show your little you care.

“I just feel like it’s my duty to give back, to help out and help some kid who is less fortunate to me and try to help him live a better life,” Ellis said.

If you don’t want to mentor by yourself, you can sign up as a couple or as a family to help the children on the waiting list. To find out more, click here.