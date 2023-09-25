FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dogs around Farmington now have all the food they need thanks to the determination of an eight-year-old girl.

Eight-year-old Kendall Wallace and Roscoe the dog were hard at work on a sunny Sunday afternoon.

“When I was at the farmers market and I met him, we bonded,” Wallace said.

Roscoe likes to hang out at the farmers market helping the Farmington vet clinic collect donations for the pet food pantry and for cats and dogs at the Farmington Senior Center. And Kendall loves pets.

“They’re fun to play with and you can do stuff with them,” she said.

It was an instant connection when the two met.

“We’re doing a charity for the senior center pets,” she added.

Wallace and Roscoe teamed up to raise money through a lemonade stand.

“$1 if you bring no pet food. Free if you bring pet food,” a sign described.

It was a huge success, with every scoop or pour, people were happy to pay a little extra than the $1.

In the end, Wallace collected $307.75, paying for quite a few nice meals for the pets at the senior center.

if you have some spare pet food or want to donate some money, you can contact the Farmington Veterinary Clinic.