Doing Good: A new Ronald McDonald House will help families across Arkansas

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new Ronald McDonald House will almost triple the number of people it can serve in the River Valley.

A new $3 million dollar house is almost finished.

“It is going to be such a gorgeous facility for our families. They are going to have a treat and a really safe and homey environment,” Erin Farrah, Ronald McDonald House of Arkoma communications manager, said.

Only it likely will not be millionaires staying here.

“We offer free meals, laundry services, your own private bedroom, just for families to have a sense of comfort in a really vulnerable time,” Farrah said.

It will be a new Ronald McDonald House in Fort Smith, housing 11 families trying to stay close to loved ones in Mercy’s NICU. A big upgrade from the four families it can currently serve in the River Valley.

“We’re super excited because the entire family is able to stay, so if siblings are at home they’re allowed to come with their parents and stay in this house with them,” Farrah said.

This way, they do not have to worry about the chores, child care and other responsibilities back home.

“They just don’t have time to think about those kinds of things so at Ronald McDonald House we ease that burden and provide it for them,” Farrah said.

The Ronald McDonald House of Arkoma still needs $600,000 to finish paying for the project. Also, if you can cook, you can help these families too. To find out more, click here.