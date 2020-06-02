Doing Good: Amazeum gives kids experiments to try at home

Bentonville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Although the Scott Family Amazeum has been closed down during this health pandemic, it has been as busy as ever doing good throughout the community.

The Scott Family Amazeum is a staple of Northwest Arkansas.

“Our whole model is to engage people here in the building or to sites where we take experiences to them,” Amazeum marketing manager Paul Stolt said.

But COVID-19 forced it to pivot.

“Pivot I think is going to be the word of 2020,” Stolt said.

So you cannot go to the amazeum right now, but you can attend Amazeum U.

“We were able to look at a lot of the activities that we did and think about how do we take that into people’s homes?” Stolt said.

The Amazeum has put many of it’s wonderful experiences into an online format on Youtube. So if you like crafts or music or anything inbetween, there are countless activities you can now do a thome. But the Amazeum has not just been focused on the kids.

“Our Maker and Tinkering Manager Joel Gordon likes to say that makers love a problem,” Stolt said.

When COVID-19 presented a problem, The Amazeum responded.

“We’re so much more than just a children’s museum. We have some talented people here who are well conected to the maker movement throughout the country,” Stolt said.

Those makers have organized, creating PPE for anyone in need.

“The community is very important to us and we pride ourselves on trying to be a hub for a creative, curious community,” Stolt said.

And it still is even if the doors are closed for now.

The Amazeum said it could always use donations to keep these projects running. Also, if you want to check out any of the content on Amazeum you, click here.