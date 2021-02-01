Doing Good: American Heart Assoc. donates infant CPR kits

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Heart Association made a big donation for families with newborns.

Having a baby brings out a wide-range of emotions.

“It’s scary taking home a baby for the first time and our nicu babies are at increased risk for things like difficulty breathing. All newborn infants are at risk for choking,” Mercy Hospital Director of Women’s and Children’s Whitney Tolbert said.

Mercy Hospital has resources to help. Usually that involves weekly infant CPR classes.

“When march rolled around and immediately we saw a stop in those parenting classes, that didn’t stop babies from being put in the nicu, so we knew we had to step forward and do something,” American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Executive Director Serena Munns said.

So the American Heart Association donated 350 infant CPR kits to Mercy and other hospitals around the area.

“These kits are just a first step in helping parents understand that lifesaving skills are available to them,” Munns said.

They come with a DCD, maniquine and step-by-step guidance in English and Spanish.

“These kits have been essential. They’ve been a tremendous asset for our educators as they prepare parents to go home,” Tolbert said.

So new parents have one less thing to worry about when they leave the hospital.

To see how you can get involved with the American Heart Association, click here.