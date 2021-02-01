Doing Good: American Heart Assoc. donates infant CPR kits

Doing Good

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The American Heart Association made a big donation for families with newborns.

Having a baby brings out a wide-range of emotions.

“It’s scary taking home a baby for the first time and our nicu babies are at increased risk for things like difficulty breathing. All newborn infants are at risk for choking,” Mercy Hospital Director of Women’s and Children’s Whitney Tolbert said.

Mercy Hospital has resources to help. Usually that involves weekly infant CPR classes.

“When march rolled around and immediately we saw a stop in those parenting classes, that didn’t stop babies from being put in the nicu, so we knew we had to step forward and do something,” American Heart Association of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley Executive Director Serena Munns said.

So the American Heart Association donated 350 infant CPR kits to Mercy and other hospitals around the area.

“These kits are just a first step in helping parents understand that lifesaving skills are available to them,” Munns said.

They come with a DCD, maniquine and step-by-step guidance in English and Spanish.

“These kits have been essential. They’ve been a tremendous asset for our educators as they prepare parents to go home,” Tolbert said.

So new parents have one less thing to worry about when they leave the hospital.

To see how you can get involved with the American Heart Association, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers