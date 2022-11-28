FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Apple Seeds hopes you will help them grow and donate fresh produce to food-insecure kids this Giving Tuesday.

This small farm in Fayetteville grows more than just fresh produce.

“We’re on a mission to inspire healthy living through garden-based education,” Apple Seeds Development Director Jordan Lanning said.

It is nourishing people in a state with problems related to food insecurity.

“In Arkansas, we’re one of the leading states for diet-related diseases. We’re seeing that among the youth as well as the adult population,” Lanning said.

For 15 years, Apple Seeds has welcomed kids for field trips, summer camp, cooking classes and more. Although most programs are for children, it helps the whole family.

“We also really try to involve their families through their food donations program so we know that we can impact our students not only while they’re here with us, but when they go home to their families,” Lanning said.

Now, there is a new way this space benefits adults, whether you are looking to book a holiday party or an excellent outing for your office.

“One of the great things about this space is, not only do we have it available for students, but we also have it available to the community to rent,” Lanning said.

To keep all of these programs up and running, Apple Seeds has set a goal for Giving Tuesday.

“We’re trying to get 150 people to give apple seeds $15. To reach our goal of $2,250 and we’re so excited because we have a generous supporter who’s going to match that amount,” Lanning said.

To donate, click here.