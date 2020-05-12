Doing Good: Arkansas Athletes Outreach makes plans to get kids back in the gym

AAO hopes to open a new gym in Rogers on June 1.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As kids sports leagues and camps are on hold, Arkansas Athletes Outreach finds creative ways keep young athletes active.

In a typical May, school would be letting out and kids would head to camp or play summer sports.

“Our juniors and seniors travel all the way over to the east coast to play in Florida. Our young kids would stay locally and play in gyms every Saturday. We’d be getting ready for summer camps,” Arkansas Athletes Outreach assistant operations director Sheila Anderson said.

This May, it’s not a typical month for AAO, a non-profit mentoring kids of all ages through sports.

“Thank goodness for technology nowadays,” Anderson said.

It has been been working hard to stay in touch with all the kids.

“We’re sending a lot of social media things out. We’re doing a lot of work outs with them, a lot of skills training. It’s fun to watch them get out in the front yard, get in the drive way and show them some things they can work on,” Anderson said.

It’s been fun, but understandably, the athletes are itching for more.

“We’re constantly getting e-mails. “When? When? When? When can we come to the gym?”” Anderson said.

When restrictions are lifted, they have a nice new gym to return to in Rogers.

“We have four courts in there. D1 facilities attached to this with some athletic training and physical fitness training,” she said.

Set to open two months ago, now AAO is aiming for June 1. The kids are excited but so are the coaches.

“It’s fun to watch these kids come in at a very young age an participate in a small clinic or camp and learning skills,” Anderson said.

If you want to learn more about the AAO’s programs or get involved and help out, click here.