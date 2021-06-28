Doing Good: Arkansas Support Network helps people with disabilities thrive within their communities

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People with disabilities are maintaining a high quality of life thanks to the work of the Arkansas Support Network.

Juaneva Forbush’s whole life has prepared her for this job.

“To get into this line of work is really personal. I’ve been around people with disabilities my entire life,” she said.

Forbush is a direct support professional for the Arkansas Support Network.

“Direct support professional really makes a life-changing difference in people’s worlds,” Arkansas Support Network CEO Dr. Syard Evans said.

Instead of people with disabilities needing residential care, Forbush helps them stay at home where they can work or socialize in their own communities.

“Everything that anyone else would be doing within their life in the community, you’re there supporting that person helping them to learn the skills necessary for them to be successful members of society, for them to contribute just like everyone else,” Forbush said.

Forbush is highly qualified with years of studying, learning and hands-on experience. She holds several national certifications from the Alliance of Direct Support Professionals.

“She’s the first person in Arkansas to achieve any of those and the only person in Arkansas to hold all of those. So we’re really excited about the ability to offer that,” Evans said.

That dedication is keeping communities whole.

“It’s about helping people live their best lives, whatever that looks like for each one of them,” Forbush said.

To learn more about ways you can get involved with the Arkansas Support Network, click here.