FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Adults have a chance to be a girl scout for a night as part of a unique new fundraiser.

“I brought along my own sash. Oh my gosh, look how old this is,” Channing Barker said as she reflected on her times in the Girl Scouts. As a kid, she quickly learned it was so much more than selling cookies.

“It’s about building leaders. It’s about empowering these women as they are maturing and growing and assisting them and leveraging their talents into what they feel they are called to do in life,” Barker said.

We all likely know someone molded by the scouts. Barker says one in three women in the U.S. has been a girl scout at one point in their lives.

“That’s quite a few people. It’s almost like, how can you go out into the world of business today and not know a girl scout,” she said.

Now that she is an adult, she is still involved in helping plan for a brand new fundraiser called Camp 479.

“You can get to earn patches throughout the night as you take part in activities like archery, knot tying, arts and crafts, hatching throwing, Beebee gun target shooting and I think my personal favorite, a smores class,” Barker said.

The money you help raise helps every aspect of the scouting experience, including important work at the Girl Scout’s camp in Huntsville, Camp Noark.

“Maintaining a property like Camp Noark isn’t cheap so to continue to fund that and support that we have,” Barker said.

You can help make it happen just by playing like a Girl Scout. To learn more, click here.