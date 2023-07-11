Rogers, ARK. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bikers will fill the streets to help raise awareness about suicide. The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Pig Trail Harley-Davidson are teaming up for the NWA Ride to Fight Suicide.

Bikers come from all walks of life.

“Veterans, police officers, firefighters, you’ll even have doctors, nurses EMTs, everybody,” NWA Ride to Fight Suicide co-chair Marcey Ball said.

There is one thing these groups all have in common.

“They’ve all been touched by suicide personally, in their line of work. You just never know,” Ball said.

Seven years ago, the NWA Ride to Fight Suicide was started.

“It’s one of our few pin events of the year where we’ll put out a commemorative pin for participants. So it’s something we’ve always been very passionate about,” Pig Trail Harley-Davidson Marketing Director Amanda Ford said.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and Pig Trail Harley-Davidson have teamed up, knowing bikers would get involved.

“They’re some of the most generous people you’ll ever meet. They’ll stick $20s in buckets that you set on a table with food that we’re giving out for free all the time. They love to come out and support the good causes that we can put out for them,” Ford said.

On the first ride, there were 30 participants. Last year, it grew to about 140; a sign that the message is spreading.

“That’s being talked about a lot more openly and the not the shame of “I have anxiety. I have depression. I can’t talk about it.” that’s not the way it is now. We want you to talk about it. We want you to get the help you need instead of spiraling down that hole,” Ball said.

You can register ahead of time or on the day of the ride, which is July 15. You do not have to be on a motorcycle to take part. To learn more, click here.