ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — This week, The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is welcoming kids back into a newly renovated facility in Rogers.

The final touches on the renovations are now in place.

“It creates a state of mind that they’re going to want to learn more and that’s a huge piece of it,” Matt Taliaferro, The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County CEO, said.

It is all focused on how to serve the 100 kids who use this facility.

“It’s about a $300,000 renovation. This building is 83 years old. It was built in 1940. An 83-year-old building needs a lot of tender, love and care.” Taliaferro said.

The space includes a new computer and tech lab along with a new learning center thanks to a $30,000 donation from the United Federal Credit Union.

“Whether they’re in banking such as myself, they work for Walmart or they own their own business here, they can go back and look and see 25-30 years ago, I also went to the club,” the credit union’s regional VP, Stephanie Riffle said.

she is also on the club’s board.

“We are not a daycare. We are a place where we genuinely want these children to thrive. This is our future, the kids that come into the boys and girls clubs,” Riffle said.

Now, those kids have a place to be proud of.

“It has to be fun when they walk in. They want to be proud of the place that they’re spending their time. To many of the kids, this is their home away from home,” Taliaferro said.

If you want to support The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County, click here.