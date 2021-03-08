Doing Good: Boys and Girls Club of Benton County donates thousands of cleats for young athletes

Bentonville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Boys and Girls Club of Benton County is helping make sure thousands of kids have the equipment they need to play sports this year.

Stacks and stacks of cleats are about to go out to thousands of kids in Benton County.

“Our goal is to get these cleats into the hands of every kid who wants to play baseball in the community,” Boys and Girls Club of Benton County CEO Matt Taliaferro said.

There’re 6,000 pairs that Under Armour gave to the Boys and Girls Club of Benton County that can be used for baseball, softball or football.

“We live, we breathe, we sleep every single day trying to find ways to help the kids and this was an opportunity. This is something that doesn’t happen every day for us and it feels amazing to be able to continue to do things,” Taliaferro said.

So the club turned them around and gave them to Bentonville Parks and Rec.

“We’re excited to be out here to get this done for the participants in our programs and give kids the opportunity to play sports,” Recreation Programs Supervisor for Bentonville Parks and Rec. Chris Cuchia said.

Parks and Rec. is making sure families that sign up for Little League and softball this year do not have to worry about this extra cost.

“Playing sports is not cheap, right? And we all know the parents are required to buy equipment and this is just one more thing that we can do to lighten the load,” Taliaferro said.

If you would like to learn more about all of the ways the Boys and Girl Club of Benton County helps kids in the area, click here.