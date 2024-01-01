GENTRY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Planning is underway for a summer camp with an important mission.

Camp Acacia has everything a person would want in a summer camp but with an individualized plan for each camper.

“It’s geared towards helping campers improve on specific skills that themselves or their families pinpoint as important to them,” Camp Acacia Director of Therapeutic Programming Sophia Lowe said.

This camp is for people with disabilities.

“Our campers can come here and focus on having fun while making milestones of improvement in their daily lives, recreational goals, things like that,” Camp Acacia Director of Camper Experience Cherish Folck said.

Camp Acacia opened up in 2019. Now, 130 people aged 6 and up go every summer. It offers seven different types of camps. Each one is organized a little differently to best suit the camper.

“We focus on offering activities that improve their physical health, their emotional well-being, their social engagement with their peers in the hopes of helping them independently participate in recreation in our community,” Lowe said.

The goal is that once they leave camp, the campers will have the tools to do all the same activities out in the real world.

“Every activity we have here has a sister activity in the community,” Folck said.

It provides an important outlet for people in their daily lives.

“Everyone needs play. Everyone needs recreation to live a high quality, happy, healthy life,” Lowe said.

Camp Acacia is actively enrolling for this summer. To learn more, click here.