BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You will have a lot of opportunities in June to help our community battle cancer. Cancer Challenge is holding a number of events, giving you a chance to make a big difference by playing some fun games.

Cancer Challenge has been there for patients in our community for decades.

“Cancer Challenge organization, for 30 years has been advocating and supporting world-class cancer care in Northwest Arkansas,” Executive Director Teresa Burke said.

In that time, it has put $15 million back into the community for programs and services.

“We do education, prevention, screenings, we support lots of screenings,” Burke said.

You can support them at some upcoming events.

“We have a tennis tournament, a pickleball tournament, a run,” event coordinator Kerry Keilman said, describing all of the upcoming fundraisers.

There is also a golf tournament and trap shooting. Hundreds of people will play. But they need hundreds more to make it happen.

“We have 450 volunteer positions that we need to fill so there are always opportunities for people to get involved,” Keilman said.

Your contribution can help change somebody’s life. To tell more people about Cancer Challenge’s impact on our community, it released a series of new podcasts, hosted by KNWA’s Chelsea Helms.

“We recently held some video podcasts where we invited some of the organizations that we funded programs through to come on, and really they say it best,” Burke said.

If you want to listen to the podcast, play in the upcoming tournaments, or volunteer for Cancer Challenge, click here.