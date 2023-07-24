SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — People who have never thought of themselves as athletes are now aces at tennis camp. Center Court teaches people with physical and intellectual disabilities to play the sport.

Learning the game of tennis can be intimidating.

“I’m like, what am I getting myself into? I have no clue what I’m getting myself into but I guess I can learn this. Now I’m hooked. I’m addicted and I can’t get enough of it,” tennis player Sarah Scogin said.

Up until two years ago, Scogin did not know what a tennis racket was. Then, she found Center Court, a nonprofit teaching tennis to people with physical and intellectual disabilities.

“There just wasn’t a lot of extracurricular activities available for them. We all love tennis. We just really wanted to share it with the group that we thought could really benefit from being out on the court. Making new friends and being active,” Center Court Executive Director Allyn Elleman said.

Now, Center Court is changing Scogin’s perspective.

“Could not be happier with what she is doing. And it gives people with disabilities a chance to realize that they actually are sports out there that they can do and interact with people that have disabilities which a lot of people don’t know about,” Scogin said.

With 16 camps a year, Center Court went from 20 participants to 40 in just the past two years.

“One of my favorite things is to watch the relationships grow between the coaches and the athletes,” Elleman said.

It is helping people form new bonds and a new outlook on life.

“It’s a joy. It’s happiness. I see nothing but smiles. If you’re having a bad day, just come play tennis. It erases all of the blues,” Scogin said.

Center Court could use more volunteers for its tennis camps. It also has a fundraising tennis tournament coming up soon. To learn more, click here.