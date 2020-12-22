Doing Good: Child Care Aware of NWA is closing the child care gap

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — As people look to get back to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas is there to make sure a lack of quality child care does not hold them back.

When you head off to work each day, you need to know your kids are in good hands.

“We need early childhood providers here in our community, especially right now, with everything going on, we want to be able to go back to work and have quality childcare for our children,” Child Care Aware of NWA co-director Michelle Wynn said.

That is where Child Care Aware of Northwest Arkansas comes in.

“From helping them find childcare, we can help anyone in the community, somebody, new or already living here in the community. We work with schools, businesses, early childhood providers,” Wynn said.

They are helping parents out, whether they work or stay at home.

“We’re a resource here in the community helping families find child care, providing parent education classes and trainings for early childhood providers,” Wynn said.

If you are a new parent or a child care provider, it is still offering multiple classes each week through Zoom.

“Just seeing the needs, we’ve got to keep providing these services,” Wynn said.

Services that protect our future work force, so our current one can stay on the job.

