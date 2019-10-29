Doing Good: Childcare Aware helps connect parents with important resources

Childcare Aware NWA is helping parents find childcare and other resources they may need.

Rogers, Ark. (KNWA) — Having a child can be almost as intimidating as it is exciting, especially if it is your first child. Childcare Aware NWA is helping new parents get the resources they need.

Childcare Aware NWA is there for parents during one of the most emotional times of their lives.

“When we have a baby, you’re out of the hospital in three days and you’re just left to your own devices and all of a sudden you feel very alone. It’s our goal just to walk alongside parents,” Healthy Families Program Manager Lindsey McDonald said.

If you can’t stay home with your baby, you need to know he or she is in good hands.

“Googling places, you don’t know if they’re good. You don’t know their ratings. There are so many different details you don’t think about when you’re applying for these places. With our agency, we know that everyone you’re applying to has a great background and is doing well,” Childcare Aware NWA marketing specialist Greer Lambert said.

Childcare aware can find the best solution, tailored to your needs.

“You tell us the requirements that you would like for childcare then we go in there, put in what you need and then it finds facilities that have those requirements for you,” Lambert said.

But it does not just help you find childcare. McDonald oversees an in-home program

“We help them with their children 0-3 with parenting education, resources, referrals, just overall mentorship and support,” she said.

It is helping to create better parents.

“The majority of child abuse and neglect occurs very early on. Most of the time that is due to lack of education. If you’ve never been a parent before, you just simply don’t know,” McDonald said.

For more information on Childcare Aware, click here.