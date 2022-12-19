FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Children who have suffered serious trauma will hopefully still have a merry Christmas this year thanks to The Children’s Safety Center of Washington County and the community’s support.

Each one of the thousands of handprints on the walls at the Children’s Safety Center tells a story.

“We serve priority one child abuse victims,” Children’s Safety Center of Washington County Development Specialist AnnaFrances Paslay said.

Those victims go to the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County. There, they can get help with investigations, treatment and healing from abuse.

“We have, I think it’s about 13,000 handprints all over our walls. They’re in every nook and cranny. So every kid that comes gets to do a handprint with their advocate and put it on the wall,” Paslay said.

This time of year, they call it Holiday for Handprints.

“Our hallways are literally just packed with bags and boxes and gifts,” Paslay said.

Thanks to community support, the Children’s Safety Center puts together the entire Christmas for victims and their families.

“We want you to be able to focus on healing and moving forward, so we want to take care of everything else for you. So if that looks like Christmas for a family, it’s one of the best things that we can give them, just that burden of extra things that may be on their plate that we can help take off,” Paslay said.

If you would like to get involved with the Children’s Safety Center, you can learn more about donating and volunteering by clicking here.