Doing Good: Children’s Safety Center raises awareness about child abuse

Springdale, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Children’s Safety Center handles delayed reports of child abuse as re-openings continue.

When you walk into the Children’s Safety Center of Washington County, you see thousands of handprints of all different sizes.

“Child abuse is prevalent in every single community in our area and that’s one of the things that we want to discuss during child abuse prevention month is that it does happen here,” Children’s Safety Center Development Director Emily Rappe Fisher said.

The 12,000 handprints represent 12,000 victims of child abuse in Northwest Arkansas. Another image you might spot this month is pinwheels out in the community. They have been placed there as part of Child Abuse Awareness Month. And the Children’s Safety Center is increasing awareness with an upcoming free training session.

“Everyone comes away with just a really new perspective and people are always surprised to know how young can you really start talking to your kids about some of these concepts,” Children’s Safety Center Program Director Casey Atwood said.

The numbers are also surprising.

“Last month we saw 79 kids and those are just kids from here in Washington County,” Atwood said.

Given how widespread child abuse can be, anyone who spends time around kids could benefit from this training. You could learn how to spot the problem or how to talk to your own kids about body safety.

“It’s one hour of your life that could really make all the difference,” Atwood said.

If you suspect a case of child abuse, you can call the hotline at 800-482-5964. To learn more about the Children’s Safety Center or to give back, click here.