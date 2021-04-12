Doing Good: Climb Bentonville and Big Brothers Big Sisters team up to help kids

Bentonville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new community partnership for Big Brothers Big Sisters is giving kids a great opportunity to have some fun.

Sofia matched with her big sister back in October.

“She’s very nice, she’s very kind. She’s very helpful and she’s sweet,” she said.

“I think we’re kinda two peas in a pod and we really just love to hang out and spend time together,” her Big Robin Soto said.

But in the middle of a pandemic, it was hard to find fun, safe things to do. So Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwest Arkansas teamed up with Climb Bentonville for a big event.

“Climb Bentonville was great to open up their space to close down for the day, open up to our bigs and littles so they could have a fun, safe, social distanced activity,” Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Tami Shaver said.

“We try to connect people through movement and create avenues for community for people and so we were looking for like-minded organizations,” Climb Bentonville co-owner Dennis Nelms said.

The giving did not stop there. Climb Bentonville often gives buy one get one free passes to bigs and littles.

“A lot of our littles come from homes where there might not be a lot of extra money to do fun things so this is something for them to get out, enjoy their time with their Bigs and just see more of the community,” Shaver said.

Dozens of Bigs and Littles have taken advantage.

“Everytime Climb Bentonville gives the Bigs a buy one get one, we always come,” Soto said.

And Sofia is now climbing her way to the top.

If you’d like to volunteer or donate, click here.