Doing Good: Cobblestone Farm to serve new, affordable community

The farm will soon help feed a whole group of people living in new affordable housing.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Cobblestone Farm fights through challenging times to continue to bring important hunger relief to Northwest Arkansas.

2019 was a difficult year for The Cobblestone Project.

“Lost our executive director and farm manager in the middle of a production year and it was really hard to find a replacement. It was looking like Cobblestone was not going to be around in the future,” Cobblestone Project Executive Director Kelton Hays said.

To lose this farm, dedicated to fighting food insecurity, could not come at a worse time.

“With the onset of covid and all the implications that it brings with it, hunger relief has become an even more important thing in the day to day lives of everyday Arkansans,” Hays said.

So in stepped Hays and his team.

“Cobblestone Farm’s goal is to cultivate the land, to feed the hungry and to pass it on,” he said.

The new group is taking on that mission with plans to expand it. 2020 has been all about improving the farm’s infrastructure and creating new partnerships.

“We are partnering with New Heights, Strategic Reality, Potter’s House, Ark, with 99 Balloons,” Hays said.

A lot of partnerships will help build an affordable housing community on land owned by New Heights Church.

“There’s going to be opportunities for the residents of that community not only to be fed by Cobblestone Farms, but to grow on cobblestone farms, to be part of our agricultural practices,” Hays said.

The Cobblestone Project has a lot of volunteer opportunities.