FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Housing Authority teamed up with non-profits to make sure kids had access to a number of health resources.

Friday, kids got outdoors to enjoy a beautiful day.

“The whole community has come together to give the children here something to do today,” Community Engagement Specialist Mary Finch said.

More than just playtime, this event gave kids a whole range of health resources.

“We’ve got food and games and prizes. It’s neighbors helping neighbors and getting to know each other,” Finch said.

It was organized by the Fayetteville Housing Authority. A number of non-profits jumped in to help like the Trailblazers, Pedal it Forward, Genisis Church and Feed the 479.

“There are 80,000 people in our area that sometimes during the month is going to be insecure about their food source,” Feed the 479 food pantry director Dennis Smiley said.

From free bikes to free food, each group offered kids something different.

“The third Friday of every month after our mobile pantry at cross church in Fayetteville, we come up here and we have protein, shelf-stable goods and produce,” Smiley said.

It is a chance to stay on a healthy path no matter life’s challenges.

“With the way prices are, gas food and whatnot, everybody can use a little bit of help,” Smiley said.

To learn more about Feed the 479, click here, or to get in touch with the Fayetteville Housing Authority, click here.