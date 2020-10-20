Doing Good: Crystal Bridges brings students on a virtual field trip

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum has found unique ways to still engage students in the arts.

Bentonville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) — Crystal Bridges brings field trips to the students during this pandemic.

Old High Middle School teacher Tina Hoisington loves to introduce her students to the arts.

“A lot of my students love art. So they love the opportunity to look at professional art and then create on their own,” Hoisington said.

Usually, she does that with a trip to Crystal Bridges.

“It’s free and it is so close to our campus. It is actually walking distance from our school,” Hoisington said.

Helping those kids is right in line with the museum’s mission.

“Our goal of students each year is to reach 50,000 students,” Crystal Bridges Interim Head of School Programs Sally Ball said.

Related Content Doing Good: Crystal Bridges and The Momentary connect people in isolation

Making that happen during a pandemic has been quite the creative process. There are now virtual field trips and My Museum Kits that can be brought right into any classroom.

“We have extension activities tied to core curriculum so if you think about there’s a kit that ties math and color together. There’s a kit with science and sculpture,” Ball said.

There are also the museum’s new “Bridging the Gap” videos.

“It may be having a literacy connection, or a math or a social studies, but each work of art has a discussion framed around trying to get students engaged with that work of art,” Ball said.

Hoisington says those are a true masterpiece.

“I am so thankful that crystal bridges is trying to stay relevant and provide materials,” she said.

She hopes even as the pandemic ends, the new material will not.

If you want to learn more about any of these new educational programs, click here.