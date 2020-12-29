Doing Good: Crystal Bridges program sends art to thousands during the pandemic

100,000 different museum kits have been sent out across the area.

Bentonville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tens of thousands of kids have missed out on field trips to Crystal Bridges this year. But the museum is making sure those kids are still getting a good art education.

When the pandemic first started, Crystal Bridges found a way to help the community with food kits. That idea has now expanded to create 100,000 kits of all kinds for people in Northwest Arkansas.

Crystal bridges has not been quite as crowded in 2020.

“We usually serve between 50 and 60 thousand school-aged children,” Crystal Bridges Education Project Coordinator Meg Skaggs said.

But, there are no fieldtrips this year. Even so, the museum stayed busy creating My Museum Kits to send out to schools so the kids can stay engaged with art.

“Being able to get out in the community and serve people and close that gap right now with art has been one of the most rewaring things I’ve done with my job,” Skaggs said.

Now, the program keeps expanding. Even the Fayetteville Housing Authority is taking advantage of them.

“A lot of our low income families were used to the children going to sumer camps,” FHA Resident Engagement Coordinator Mary Eileen Finch said.

Now, something like a Personal Care Kit comes with some flair.

“Hygene items, cleaning items and an art component to go along with it,” Skaggs said.

A stroke of kindness is now being enjoyed by all ages.

“When these kits arrive, they were able to sit down with their children and do something where covid wasn’t hanging over them in that moment,” Finch said.

The program is still expanding with a new Sensory Exploration Kit set to be released next month. To learn more, click here.