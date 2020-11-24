Doing Good: Domestic violence victims flock to Peace at Home shelter during pandemic

As people quarantined, victims had a hard time getting away from their abusers. Now that people are venturing out more, Peace at Home has been glued to the phone.

Fayetteville, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Calls to domestic violence hotlines have continued to climb during the pandemic.

It is always busy for the Peace at Home domestic violence shelter.

“I’ve never not seen a waiting list,” Residential Advocate Madison Glover said.

That list quickly growing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“People have had to stay at home and the stress is blowing up and getting the situations very very, I would say, violent because of being all together in the same little space 24/7,” Bilingual Residential Advocate Daniela Fernandez said.

A lot of those calls did not come until after people returned to school and work.

“If the abuser is at home, they can’t call. So they wait,” Fernanez said.

Peace at Home residential advocates can help find away around that.

“Just making sure that you’re staying safe when you are calling is the most important thing. If we need to come up with a safe word so that you can hang up the phone,” Glover said.

With Peace at Home, victims have help with counseling, legal support and so much more.

“We work with them to help them identify what their goals are and help them achieve their goals whether it is housing, domestic violence education, it’s finding a job or transportation,” Glover said.

Whatever the need, help is just a phone call away.

If you’d like to make a donation, or if you need help, click here.

